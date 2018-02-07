Crossville Police Search For 13-Year-Old Runaway

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Crossville have asked the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old runaway.

Authorities said Dakoda Henderien was last seen around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th Street.

He last contacted his family on Tuesday by phone. Police said he has been entered into NCIC as a runaway.

Henderien has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5’5” and weighs 110 pounds. He last seen wearing white pants and a black and white hoodie.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Jason Wilson with the Crossville Police Department at (931) 484-7231.