Cruise self-driving taxis halt supervised and manual autonomous vehicle testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cruise, a self-driving taxi company which introduced driverless autonomous vehicle (AV) testing to Nashville on July 28, has paused all supervised and manual AV operations.

Some supervised testing was happening in Nashville before this change occured. We reported on the logistics surrounding what happens if a self-driving car gets into an accident in Nashville, since there is no driver.

However, now only closed course training environments remain active. All other operations and testing have been halted.

"This orderly pause is a further step to rebuild public trust while we undergo a full safety review. We will continue to operate our vehicles in closed course training environments and maintain an active simulation program in order to stay focused on advancing AV technology," a statement from Cruise said.

We had lots of questions about the new technology — you can watch some of our previous findings in the video below.

What happens if you get in an accident with a self-driving car?