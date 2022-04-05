Crying Wolf bar in East Nashville will not renew lease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Crying Wolf bar in East Nashville has announced the decision not to renew their ten year lease and to close their doors at the end of April.

"We've seen buildings go up, businesses around us flourish and we somehow survived a tornado and the pandemic!" the bar posted in its social media announcement. "Our staff has been behind the bar and in the kitchen to serve you all with so much love and it's been an unforgettable ride."

Throughout the month of April, the location plans to host special events, sell limited edition merchandise, boast drink specials and continue to provide live music until its closing moments.

The bar is located at 823 Woodland Street and hosted hundreds of bands and performances during its years of operation. It described itself during its run as a cocktail bar with a vegan forward food menu.

It is unclear at this time if there are any plans for the location once the building becomes available for new lease.