Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide

PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. - Sheriff's deputies with the Cumberland County opened a homicide investigation after finding a man dead inside his home.

It happened January 21 just before 2:30 in the afternoon at a home on the 400 block of Seagraves Road in the Pleasant Hill community.

Deputies responded the call, which came from family member who lives at the home.

Officials said the man's death was killed and deemed it as a homicide. They have identified a possible suspect but did not release that name.