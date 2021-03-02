Menu

Cumberland County murder suspect arrested in Warren County

Posted at 8:14 PM, Mar 01, 2021
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man listed as one of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted - John Poss - was arrested in Warren County Monday evening.

Poss, 33, was wanted for first-degree murder by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information about the case was released.

He was placed on the Most Wanted list on Feb. 26.

