Cumberland County murder suspect arrested in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man listed as one of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted - John Poss - was arrested in Warren County Monday evening.
Poss, 33, was wanted for first-degree murder by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information about the case was released.
He was placed on the Most Wanted list on Feb. 26.
🚨Most Wanted Update🚨 Fugitive John Poss was captured tonight in Warren County and is now in custody. Thanks for the RTs!! pic.twitter.com/tEV4toUnCE— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 2, 2021