Watch Now
News

Actions

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of correctional officer Corban Goad

Officer Corban Goad
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Officer Corban Goad
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 12:42:30-04

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Officer Corban Goad.

Officer Goad died after a car crash in Fentress County while he was off duty on Friday, October 8. He was 21 years old.

CCSO shared kind words in remembrance of their colleague and friend, Officer Goad.

Corban was employed with the Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. Corban always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect. Corban’s parents are Joy and Chester Goad.

Corban will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap