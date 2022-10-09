Cumberland County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of correctional officer Corban Goad

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Officer Corban Goad.

Officer Goad died after a car crash in Fentress County while he was off duty on Friday, October 8. He was 21 years old.

CCSO shared kind words in remembrance of their colleague and friend, Officer Goad.

Corban was employed with the Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. Corban always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect. Corban’s parents are Joy and Chester Goad.



Corban will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.



