Cumberland Electric experiencing widespread power outages due to winter storm

Alejandro Granadillo/AP
A utility pole with loose cables towers over a home in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sept. 15, 2022.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland Electric is currently experiencing widespread power outages due to the ongoing winter storm.

There's around 15,000 customers without service at this time. Crews are responding, but icy roads, falling trees, and downed lines may slow restoration.

If you are without power, you're advised to never approach a downed power line, avoid unnecessary travel, use alternate heat sources safely and never leave them unattended and check on elderly neighbors, family members, and anyone with medical needs ONLY if you are able to do so safely.

To report an outage, please use the SmartHub mobile app, or call or text OUT to 800-987-2362.

You can view their online interactive outage map at https://cemc.org/outagemap/.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

