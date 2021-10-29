Cumberland University announces largest single donation

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland University in Tennessee has announced the largest single donation ever given to the school, a $5 million gift from a graduate.

The Lebanon university said Thursday that Millard V. Oakley, 91, and his wife J.J. have committed to donating the money, which is being recognized as the single largest financial contribution in the 180-year history of the school.

The donation will be partly used to name the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts after Oakley and his wife. Oakley is a former Tennessee legislator and insurance commissioner who graduated from the university's law school in 1951.