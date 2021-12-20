Curbside recycling in Metro Nashville temporarily suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville has temporarily suspended its curbside recycling collection service effective Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

In a press release, Metro Water Services said delays in trash collection from staffing and fleet issues continue to be of concern, which led to the decision.

"Recycling is important, but the health and safety of the community will always be our top priority," said Director Scott Potter. "In light of the current situation, this is our best option while we establish a permanent solution. We appreciate your understanding and continued patience."

According to the release, Red River, a waste services contractor, has not been able to complete trash collection for all Metro customers on collection day for three weeks. Metro Water Services said the delays are getting longer.

The Metro Water Services department hopes to resume the service in late January or early February 2022. For now, Metro recycling trucks and staff will be reassigned to trash collection.

Davidson County residents can bring their recycling products to drop-off sites and convenience centers listed below.

Recycling drop off sites:



Bellevue Metro Transit Authority's Park and Ride

7835 Coley Davis Rd. — open 24 hours

Cane Ridge High School

12848 Old Hickory Blvd. — open 24 hours

Granbery Elementary School

55011 Hill Rd. — open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hillsboro High School

3812 Hillsboro Pike — open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.

Joelton Middle School

3500 Old Clarksville Pike — open 24 hours

Lakewood City Hall

3402 Old Hickory Blvd. — open 24 hours

McGavock High School

3150 McGavock Pike — open 24 hours

Old Ben West Library Building

225 Polk Ave. — open 24 hours *No glass accepted at this location

Tennessee State University

39th Ave. N. & John L. Driver Avenue — open 24 hours

Whites Creek High School

7277 Old Hickory Blvd. — open 24 hours



Convenience Centers:

Open Tuesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

