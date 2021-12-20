Curbside recycling in Metro Nashville temporarily suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville has temporarily suspended its curbside recycling collection service effective Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
In a press release, Metro Water Services said delays in trash collection from staffing and fleet issues continue to be of concern, which led to the decision.
"Recycling is important, but the health and safety of the community will always be our top priority," said Director Scott Potter. "In light of the current situation, this is our best option while we establish a permanent solution. We appreciate your understanding and continued patience."
According to the release, Red River, a waste services contractor, has not been able to complete trash collection for all Metro customers on collection day for three weeks. Metro Water Services said the delays are getting longer.
The Metro Water Services department hopes to resume the service in late January or early February 2022. For now, Metro recycling trucks and staff will be reassigned to trash collection.
Davidson County residents can bring their recycling products to drop-off sites and convenience centers listed below.
Recycling drop off sites:
- Bellevue Metro Transit Authority's Park and Ride
- 7835 Coley Davis Rd. — open 24 hours
- Cane Ridge High School
- 12848 Old Hickory Blvd. — open 24 hours
- Granbery Elementary School
- 55011 Hill Rd. — open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hillsboro High School
- 3812 Hillsboro Pike — open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
- Joelton Middle School
- 3500 Old Clarksville Pike — open 24 hours
- Lakewood City Hall
- 3402 Old Hickory Blvd. — open 24 hours
- McGavock High School
- 3150 McGavock Pike — open 24 hours
- Old Ben West Library Building
- 225 Polk Ave. — open 24 hours
- *No glass accepted at this location
- Tennessee State University
- 39th Ave. N. & John L. Driver Avenue — open 24 hours
- Whites Creek High School
- 7277 Old Hickory Blvd. — open 24 hours
Convenience Centers:
Open Tuesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- East Convenience Center
- 943 Dr. Richard G. Adams Dr.
- Ezell Pike Convenience Center
- 3254 Ezell Pike
- Omohundro Convenience Center
- 1019 Omohundro Pl.
- Anderson Lane Convenience Center
- 939 Anderson Ln.