NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's curbside recycling services will resume on Tuesday.

The service was suspended for six weeks due to delays in trash collection caused by staffing and fleet issues with Red River Waste Solutions.

Red River picks up 73% of the trash in Nashville. In December, Metro pivoted six recycling trucks to trash routes typically covered by Red River.

Metro Water Services said when collection resumes on February 1, crews will follow the same schedule that was used before.