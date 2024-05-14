'Cure For Our Friends Golf Tournament' benefits those with Cystic Fibrosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cystic Fybrosis is scary.

About 30,000 people are currently suffering from the rare genetic disease that impacts the lungs and digestive system. And, it can require a lot. Lots of pills per day. Often times a machine that helps shake the mucus in the lungs so those who suffer can breathe better.

In short, it costs a lot for care and there's no federal funding.

So, in comes my new friend Vera Smith. Vera is the President of "Cure for Our Friends," an organization assisting in providing assistance to families who need help affording all that's required to care for loved ones suffering from CF.

She's putting on what is now the 10th annual "Cure for Our Friends Golf Outing" where 100 percent of the money raised goes right back to families in need.

"lt's an all day event we have a 7:30 tee off and a 1 o'clock tee off. We have catered lunch in between that," said Smith. "Whataburger is bringing breakfast out for the AM tee off after the golf rounds. Then we have live entertainment and a big after party to celebrate our CF families."

You can still register, by the way! The tournament is this Saturday.

It's $600 to enter as a team, or $150 per player. In addition to what Vera mentioned, there's snacks and beverages on the course, along with a Big Machine Vodka Bloody Mary bar!

You can also become a sponsor if you're not able to play.