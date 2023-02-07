Custom designs for a special cause: Signarama of Belle Meade using love, creativity for baby cranial helmets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lisa Sullivan and her husband own Signarama of Belle Meade.

"We offer neon signs, monuments, graphics, vehicle decals," she said.

"It's exciting when people get their signs and they love them," said Lisa. "And they were just so wowed that we were able to do that for them."

The Sullivans make decals for all kinds of things, but lately, they've taken on a new project.

"In Merritt's case, his head just wasn't forming correctly in the back," said Lisa.

She decided to put their machines to work making decals — not for businesses, but for babies. The idea was inspired by her grandson, Merritt, who recently started wearing a cranial helmet.

"It can be kind of a bummer of their little face is covered up, but it's made cute with just that personalization," said Merritt's mom and Lisa's daughter, Emily.

Merritt will be wearing his helmet for a few more months to help with the formation of his skull. In the meantime, Lisa and Emily got creative.

"My daughter is very creative, and we started talking about different things we could do to make that white helmet stand out," said Lisa.

They put their machines to work, printing out designs for his cranial helmet. Now they're offering free decals for other children like Merritt who wear cranial helmets too.

"And the great thing is, too, if I get bored of it, I can take it off and we can do something else," Emily said.

If you would like free decals for your baby's helmet, you can make an appointment by calling Signarama of Belle Meade at (615) 891-1012.