Cycle Bar teaming up with nonprofit to host 'Rides Against Racism' event in Noble Park

Community members will come together on Sunday to fight racism - through exercise.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 25, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members will come together on Sunday to fight racism - through exercise.

Three outdoor cycling classes will be held by Cycle Bar as part of a collaboration with Everybody Vs. Racism, an organization founded in Nashville that is devoted to tackling racial issues in America.

Camille Mallarie, who is an instructor with Cycle Bar, said she wanted to use her platform to speak out against the recent hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Earlier this year, she connected with Everybody Vs. Racism's founder Dr. Gerald Onuoha, who started the organization after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Together, they're hosting spin classes and all the funds raised will go to the organization. While it's a good workout, organizers want people to come together and help start making a difference.

"Come and talk to a person you've never met before, come and speak, to someone from a different race. Talk about the things that you like, ask them about the things they like, and try to find some type of common ground and some type of connection with them," Onuoha said.

Organizers said all three classes have sold out. The last one is at 1:30 p.m. at Noble Park in Nashville, but anyone is more than welcome to come hang out and learn more about this cause.

