Cyclist dead after car crash near Morton Avenue and Nolensville Pike

Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is dead after a car crash took place in the early morning hours of January 30.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Nolensville Pike.

Metro Nashville Police report that one vehicle was involved in the fatal crash.

The Nashville Fire Department reports that crews transported a cyclist, who was then in critical condition, from the scene to Vanderbilt hospital with CPR in progress.

No more information has been released at this time.

