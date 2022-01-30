Cyclist dead after car crash near Morton Avenue and Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is dead after a car crash took place in the early morning hours of January 30.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Nolensville Pike.

Metro Nashville Police report that one vehicle was involved in the fatal crash.

The Nashville Fire Department reports that crews transported a cyclist, who was then in critical condition, from the scene to Vanderbilt hospital with CPR in progress.

No more information has been released at this time.