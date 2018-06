NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Attorneys for Cyntoia Brown will appear before the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Thursday, to argue that her prison sentence is unconstitutional.

Brown, of Nashville, is currently serving a life sentence for murder. When she was just 16, she shot and killed a man who – her lawyers say – had paid her for sex.

They said Brown was the victim of sex trafficking and shot him in self-defense. Now 30, Brown isn't eligible for parole until she's in her late 60s.

A few weeks ago, she went in front of a state parole board to ask for clemency. However, they couldn’t come to an agreement.

Governor Bill Haslam has the final say but hasn't yet made his decision.