Dads share life lessons, quality time at Lane Motor Museum on Father's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fathers and their children celebrated Father's Day at Nashville's Lane Motor Museum, where dads received free admission and families bonded over unique vehicles.

The museum, known for its collection of unusual cars, became a fitting backdrop for fathers to share wisdom and passions with the next generation.

"We tend to pick things for our collection that are not the usual things you would normally see on the street," said, Rex Bennett, educational director for Lane Motor Museum.

The special Father's Day promotion brought many generations together.

"It's great to see multiple generations coming and sharing their passion and love for our odd and weird cars from all over the world," Bennett said.

Eight-year-old Lila Sadofsy attended with her father Rick, wearing a special shirt her mom purchased with "Daddy's Little Meatball" written on it.

"My dad always calls me meatball so she had to get it for me and I decided to wear it today to make my dad happy," said Lila Sadofsky.

Beyond nicknames, Rick has instilled important values in his daughter.

"Usually he always says never give up to me," Lila Sadofsky said.

Rick enjoyed some Father's Day celebrations before the family visited the museum Sunday morning.

"It was breakfast in bed from my family and then she showed up with presents. It was very nice and I got this lovely bracelet," said Rick Sadofsky, Lila's father.

Museum visitor Bryan Melcher reflected on lessons learned from his father John, who joined him on the museum visit.

"Think about the next guy when you're doing things. Around whatever you're doing cleaning up or setting things up, just considering who's coming after you and setting it up right so they're going to have a better time than you did and I think he did that for me," said Bryan Melcher.

Father and son Doug Adair and Carter Culkin spoke about their mutual love of automobiles.

"He got me into BMWs as a brand and into cars as a whole, so I love spending time with him looking at all this really cool stuff," said Carter Culkin.

The location proved especially meaningful as Lane Motor Museum's founder Jeff Lane inherited his passion for cars from his own father.

Free admission for dads has become an annual tradition at Lane Motor Museum on Father's Day.

