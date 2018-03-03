Dairy Queen Employee Interrupts Attempted Armed Robbery

Fair
SPRING HILL, Tenn. - A Dairy Queen employee interrupted a crime when a group of armed men try to rob a customer.
The crime happened in Spring Hill around 10:40 p.m. Friday at the restaurant on Wall Street.
The victim said he was sitting at the drive-thru window when three guys rushed his car and pistol-whipped him. One of them then allegedly held a gun to his head while another suspect demanded money.
A worker interrupted and the would-be robbers ran off. The victim reportedly knew some of the suspects, and police said they believe the crime was targeted.
Police confirmed warrants have been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Marquiste Fears, 18-year-old Alvin Bahena-Carrillo, and 18-year-old Kirk Wolf.