'Dallas' Law' bill inspired by death at Whiskey Row passes House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill known as "Dallas’ Law" passed the Tennessee House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The legislation originated after the death of 22-year-old Dallas Barrett at Whiskey Row on Broadway in August 2021. The bill requires that unarmed security guards learn deescalation techniques and life-saving CPR training. Rep. Bill Beck of Nashville sponsored the bill and believes the changes will go on to protect more people.

Metro police said Barrett died of suffocation after he was held down and restrained by several security guards. The employees, along with another man, were later charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Barrett's mother Tammy said the result of lawmakers passing the bill will ensure that no other mother will have to endure the murder of her son by unlicensed, untrained security guards working on Lower Broadway. She strongly believes if the correct measures were put into place, her son would still be alive today.

The bill has already passed in the Senate, however, there are minor differences between the two bills that need to be resolved. Once that occurs, it will head to the governor’s desk.