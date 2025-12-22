Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Dalt's American Grill is closing up shop after 45 years of service

closed
NewsChannel5
FILE
closed
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dalt's American Grill is closing up shop after 45 years.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Monday, December 22.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Tenn. AG sues towing company for 'deceptive and unfair business practices'

Recently while home sick, I got to watch the news just like you — a viewer! And I have to brag on my co-workers. Not only are they great people and journalists, but they are also tremendous advocates. Look no further than the recent reporting by Amanda Roberts and Jennifer Kraus. This kind of reporting takes dogged commitment. To us, it's always more than a story; this is our home too.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.