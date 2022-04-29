Damage limited to outside wall, attic in Thursday night Smyrna house fire

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were no injuries in a house fire in Smyrna Thursday night.

According to the Smyrna Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Minehead Drive shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of the fire.

Attacking the blaze quickly upon arrival, crews managed to contain the damage to the exterior wall and attic of the home.

The investigation by SFD indicates that the fire started at a grill, which had been used the earlier in the evening and then stored against the outside of the home.

Smyrna Fire Department The exterior of the home that caught fire on Minehead Drive in Smyrna.

"Personnel did an excellent job containing the fire," SFD Chief Bill Culbertson said. "We are grateful the occupants were unharmed and only temporarily displaced."

The two who live in the home were not there when the fire happened.

Smyrna Fire Department Trucks at the scene of the Minehead Drive house fire in Smyrna.

SFD offered the following safety tips for grilling:

· Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors.

· The grill should be placed at least 10 feet from the home and anything that can burn.

· Keep children and pets at least three feet from the grill area.

· Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

· Never leave your grill unattended.

· Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

· If you use a starter fluid with a charcoal grill, only use charcoal starter fluid; never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

· If using a charcoal grill, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.