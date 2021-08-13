Dan + Shay to play concert at newly renovated Centennial Park tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than six years of construction and millions spent on renovations, Centennial Park will see its first major event on the great lawn.

Country music duo Dan + Shay are celebrating a new album release with a concert Friday night in front of the historic Parthenon.

For years, the area had been filled with construction fences and detours, but now it’s finally being used, showing off a new concert venue in Nashville.

The great lawn, where the concert is being held, got a major face lift. Trees were added, along with 20-foot-wide pedestrian promenades.

Before, events would ruin the lawn causing a lot of restoration to be needed afterwards. Now, a drainage system has been added to help with quicker recovery. The Parthenon also got some upgrades with a new LED lighting system.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Centennial Park Conservancy, which contributed to funding the renovations.

You can buy general admission tickets when doors open at 5 p.m. Ingrid Andress and Morgan Evans were listed as special guests.

