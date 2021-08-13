Watch
Dan + Shay to play concert at newly renovated Centennial Park tonight

After more than six years of construction and millions spent on renovations, Centennial Park will see its first major event on the great lawn. Country music duo Dan and Shay are celebrating a new album release with a concert Friday night in front of the historic Parthenon.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 13, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than six years of construction and millions spent on renovations, Centennial Park will see its first major event on the great lawn.

Country music duo Dan + Shay are celebrating a new album release with a concert Friday night in front of the historic Parthenon.

For years, the area had been filled with construction fences and detours, but now it’s finally being used, showing off a new concert venue in Nashville.

The great lawn, where the concert is being held, got a major face lift. Trees were added, along with 20-foot-wide pedestrian promenades.

Before, events would ruin the lawn causing a lot of restoration to be needed afterwards. Now, a drainage system has been added to help with quicker recovery. The Parthenon also got some upgrades with a new LED lighting system.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Centennial Park Conservancy, which contributed to funding the renovations.

You can buy general admission tickets when doors open at 5 p.m. Ingrid Andress and Morgan Evans were listed as special guests.

