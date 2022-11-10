Watch Now
Dancing Lights of Christmas opens at the Wilson County Fairgrounds on Friday

Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 10, 2022
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An annual holiday tradition will return to Wilson County on Friday!

Dancing Lights of Christmas runs November 11 through January 1 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The show starts at 5 p.m. every night, even on holidays.

It's an experience all ages can enjoy where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel.

Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses.

The drive-through experience also includes Santa's Village, an interactive experience for the whole family. More information can be found here.

