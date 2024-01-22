Dangerous road conditions captured on camera as residents face icy challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite the rising temperatures today, residents in an East Nashville neighborhood still deal with the aftermath of last week's snowfall, as icy roads persist, making getting around dangerous.

One particular incident in the East Nashville area highlights the dangers residents face with one neighbor learning her parked car was involved in a hit-and-run accident due to the slick conditions.

Adrienne Marler had hoped to drive out of her neighborhood as the snow melted, only to discover her car was banged up and pushed on the sidewalk.

"When you come up this hill, you don't stop. You're just either driving straight through or you're sliding straight through."

Since the snowfall last Monday, the North Ninth and Ramsey neighborhood has transformed into an ice rink, with cold weather and wet conditions contributing to the development of slippery and icy roads.

"I have seen people slipping up and down on the road on the sidewalks," Marler said.

Despite repeated calls to the city before and after the accident, Marler and her neighbors claim that no salt truck was dispatched to address the hazardous road conditions.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews have been diligently working 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day for eight days, focusing on treating primary roads – totaling 1,800 miles of roadways.

NDOT crews have been actively responding to streets listed on "Hub Nashville" throughout the night, in addition to their emergency response efforts. With 28 crews working around the clock, the response efforts are ongoing to mitigate the challenges posed by icy roads.

"I really think we need to see some more permanent change here, especially for these snowy conditions," Marler said.

Marler, now working with the Metro Nashville Police’s hit-and-run unit, is determined to identify the driver responsible for the accident.