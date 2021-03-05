Metro files resolution to settle with Daniel Hambrick's family on civil claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Department of Law is seeking approval from Metro Council to settle the civil claims filed against the city by Daniel Hambrick’s estate.

Under the settlement, Metro Government would pay $2.25 million to Hambrick’s estate in exchange for the dismissal of all civil claims against the Metro Government and decommissioned police officer Andrew Delke.

However, this settlement does not resolve the separate criminal case, which is still awaiting a jury trial.

Metro says the settlement would resolve “all civil damages claims against the Metropolitan Government and Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke in the federal court lawsuit that was filed on March 11, 2019.”

“Neither the Metropolitan Government nor Officer Delke admits wrongdoing or liability, and there have been no court findings as to the merits of the lawsuit,” Metro Law said in a release.

“This settlement will avoid years of protracted litigation as our department continues its strong focus on building trust and partnerships with Nashville residents through community engagement and, when possible, alternative policing strategies,” said MNPD Chief of Police John Drake.

According to Metro, Chief Drake and Hambrick’s mother, Vicki Hambrick, have agreed to meet in a private setting after the settlement is approved.

“While money can never make up for the loss of Daniel’s life, we are proud to have delivered some measure of justice for Daniel’s family,” said Attorneys Joy Kimbrough and Kyle Mothershead, the attorneys for Hambrick’s estate.

Officer Delke faces first-degree murder charges after he was involved in a foot chase with Hambrick on July 26th, 2018. Delke fired multiple rounds at Hambrick, killing him.

In a voluntary, recorded interview, Delke said he fired first because he felt that Hambrick was an imminent threat.

The case is scheduled to go to a jury trial, which has been delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shooting, which sparked community outrage, also helped lead to the creation of a community oversight board.