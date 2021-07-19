'Darius and Friends' 12th annual show benefitting St. Jude planned for August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Darius Rucker will take the stage at Ryman Auditorium on August 17 for the 12th annual "Darius and Friends" show benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The benefit concert helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Over the last decade, the annual "Darius and Friends" concert has raised more than $2 million.

After hosting a virtual event last year due to the pandemic, the Grammy-winning musician is excited to celebrate the return of live shows with an all-star roster of friends.

"The incredible work being done at St. Jude really made an impact on me when I had a chance to visit and hear the patients’ stories," Rucker said. "They are some of the bravest people I’ve ever met and being able to support them with this event is always a highlight of my year. I’m so glad we’ll be back to performing in front of a full house at the Ryman for such a great cause."

The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets start at $50 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 23 through Ticketmaster.

Following last year's virtual show, this year the concert will be a hybrid model, allowing supporters to tune in from home. Livestream passes will be available for $20 through Mandolin, click here for more information.