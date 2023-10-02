Darius Rucker, Don McLean among those to be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Music City Walk of Fame is inducting four more individuals on Wednesday for their work preserving the music of Nashville and impact on music in general.

Wednesday's inductees include Darius Rucker, Don McLean, Duane Eddy and former record-label executive Joe Galante.

Those inducting the nominees include pro wrestler Ric Flair, Connie Valens (sister of the late Ritchie Valens), GRAMMY Award-winner and Music City Walk of Fame member Steve Wariner and 22-time Grammy award wnner Vince Gill.

“This exceptional inductee class for the Music City Walk of Fame embody iconic moments in the history of music – from Darius Rucker’s rendition of “Wagon Wheel” to Don McLean’s classic “American Pie” to the distinctive twang of Duane Eddy’s guitar,” said Ken Levitan, Chairman of the NCVC Board of Directors and Founder and Co-President of Vector Management. “Nashville’s music industry would not be the dominant force it is today without Joe Galante, who solidified Country as a leading genre in the record industry and who continues to nurture the next generation of music leaders through tech startups and entrepreneur programs.”

The induction ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. at the Music City Walk of Fame Park.