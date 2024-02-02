Watch Now
News

Actions

Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish arrested in Williamson County

DARIUS CARLOS RUCKER.jpg
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
DARIUS CARLOS RUCKER.jpg
Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 19:50:16-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music star Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday in Williamson County for drug possession, authorities said.

Rucker was charged with two counts of simple possession and violation of registration.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Hootie and the Blowfish play in Nashville this summer at Bridgestone Arena.

NewsChannel 5 is working to get more information about this incident.


Carrie's recommends:

Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair

It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather