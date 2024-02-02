Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish arrested in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music star Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday in Williamson County for drug possession, authorities said.
Rucker was charged with two counts of simple possession and violation of registration.
He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Hootie and the Blowfish play in Nashville this summer at Bridgestone Arena.
NewsChannel 5 is working to get more information about this incident.
