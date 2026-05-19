Darius Rucker to receive Veterans Voice Award at AMAs

(WTVF) — Diamond-certified country star Darius Rucker will receive the Veterans Voice Award Presented by USAA’s Honor Through Action at the 52nd American Music Awards later this month, according to an announcement from CBS and Dick Clark Productions.

The award recognizes artists who use their platform to create meaningful change for veterans and military families. Organizers said Rucker was selected because of his longtime support for military organizations and veterans causes throughout his career.

The AMAs will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The show will be hosted by Queen Latifah.

According to the announcement, Rucker will also perform during the broadcast alongside his band Hootie & the Blowfish. Organizers said he has helped provide more than 20 mortgage-free homes to veterans through his work with Military Warriors Support Foundation and has participated in overseas USO tours and veteran-focused events, including the Department of Defense Warrior Games.

“Darius Rucker has long stood beside the military community, not just in words but through action,” USAA Chief Marketing Officer Chris Curtin said in a statement.

The broadcast will also include special moments honoring veterans and military families during Military Appreciation Month, including a tribute display known as the Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Additional performers announced for this year’s AMAs include Billy Idol, Keith Urban, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots.