Daryle Singletary Remembered In Tribute Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A free tribute show was held at Ryman Auditorium in honor of the late Daryle Singletary.

Singletary passed away suddenly last month at the age of 46.

He was known for his hit songs "Too Much Fun" and "I Let Her Lie."

The Daryle Singletary: Keepin' It Country Tribute Show featured artists like Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson and Chris Young.

Darryl Worley spoke about Singletary's character.

"He was an incredible human being, an amazing dan, and just somebody that as far as the music is concerned, country music's not going to be the same without him," said Worley