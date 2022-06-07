Daughter of Frugal MacDoogal security guard shot and killed remembers father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It hasn't even been a week since Scott Meek was shot and killed working security at the Frugal MacDoogal in downtown Nashville.

Abigail Corlew lights up when she plays the voicemail messages left on her phone from her father.

"I could call him at any situation, any time. He absolutely loved me even when I made a ton of mistakes."

Corlew is Scott's only child and Aurora is his only grandchild.

Meek worked for Nashville Blueline Security for three years and for Frugal MacDoogal on Division Street for two of those years.

It was there when Corlew says her life forever changed when her dad work what would be his last shift.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Randy Charles Levi first attempted to shoplift a beer from the store and then was approached by Meek.

Police said the two got into a fight in the parking lot resulting in the suspect stealing the guard's gun and fatally shooting him.

"He was just the best father. I couldn't have asked for a better one," said Corlew. "I think all the good people always go too soon."

Randy Charles Levi is the man accused of shooting and killing Scott. He is now charged with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide.

Investigators said Levi was shot by police in the store when he used Meek's gun to shoot at officers.

Levi is in stable condition.

"To be honest, I don't know what goes through your head. How mad do you have to be to hurt someone you don't even know?" Corwell said.

Corlew says her father wasn't even scheduled to be working Thursday night.

"It surprised me completely that was the outcome, honestly because I mean, he was too overtrained, but I think he was really tired like extremely tired."

Meek loved classic sci-fi films, family, friends, and his career.

Corlew says she wishes he was here to see his granddaughter Aurora grow up.

She plans to remember him by getting a tattoo in his honor.

If you want to donate, Maria Amado started a GoFundMe for Meek's family fund.

