Watch Now
News

Actions

Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted for child abuse

Mugshot released by TBI following sheriff's decision to stop releasing mugshots on the sheriff's department website last month.
handcuffs
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:01:39-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The daughter of Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson has been indicted on charges of child abuse.

The TBI announced Wednesday 22-year-old Sarah Jo Fuson was indicted on one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse.

Sarah Jo Fuson.PNG
Sarah Jo Fuson

According to TBI, she was an employee of a daycare and is charged with abusing a toddler in her care.

TBI began investigating the case in March.

Her father, Sheriff Fuson, decided in March to stop posting mugshots to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office website.

He told Nick Beres the decision was influenced by his own family experience.

TBI released his daughter's mugshot in a media release Wednesday morning.

Sarah Jo Fuson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap