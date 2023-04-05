Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted for child abuse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The daughter of Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson has been indicted on charges of child abuse.

The TBI announced Wednesday 22-year-old Sarah Jo Fuson was indicted on one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse.

TBI Sarah Jo Fuson

According to TBI, she was an employee of a daycare and is charged with abusing a toddler in her care.

TBI began investigating the case in March.

Her father, Sheriff Fuson, decided in March to stop posting mugshots to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office website.

He told Nick Beres the decision was influenced by his own family experience.

TBI released his daughter's mugshot in a media release Wednesday morning.

Sarah Jo Fuson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.