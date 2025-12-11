Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff sentenced to 20 years in child abuse case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The daughter of a Montgomery County sheriff has been sentenced to serve 20 years after she was found guilty of abusing a toddler at a local daycare.

Sarah Jo Fuson was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and another of child abuse in October. A jury found her guilty on both.

On Thursday, she was sentenced to 20 years for count one and 4 years for count 2. Those sentences run concurrently.

