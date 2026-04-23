Daughter of TDOT worker killed on I-40 pleads for drivers to slow down 10 years after his tragic death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bridges and buildings across Tennessee are glowing orange this week as a tribute to the men and women who keep roads safe and a reminder of the danger they face every day.

The tribute coincides with National Work Zone Awareness Week. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states nationwide to ask motorists to move over and slow down for highway workers. This year’s theme is “Respect the Zone, So We All Get Home.”

Ten years ago this month, TDOT worker David Younger lost his life on the side of Interstate 40. Tonight, his daughter, Sarah Chavarria, is sharing his story and a message she hopes will spare other families the same heartbreak as work zone crashes continue to climb across the state.

Chavarria tells me why slowing down and moving over isn’t just the law, but an act of kindness and respect that could mean the difference between life and death.

"But you notice 10 years when you see what all he's missed," Chavarria said.

Ten years have passed since Younger’s family lost him, but his absence is felt every day. He was a husband, a father, and a grandfather. Chavarria says he gave 110% to everyone he met.

"He was a man, and he was one that didn't get to go home and see his family," she said.

In April 2016, Younger was part of a TDOT crew that stopped to help another team change a flat tire along I-40 in Hickman County. It was a clear, sunny afternoon when tragedy struck.

"An 18-wheeler just came and plowed through them. Plowed through them, the 18-wheeler ended up on its side, trucks, trailers scattered everywhere, people scattered everywhere," Chavarria said.

Several workers were hurt, and Younger died at the scene. He was TDOT’s 110th worker killed on the job.

"That year, three people in TDOT lost their lives while at work on the side of the interstates. And there's no reason for that, not at all," Chavarria said.

Three lives were lost in just eight months. The deaths launched the TDOT “Move Over, Slow Down” campaign aimed at protecting crews in work zones. But a decade later, Chavarria says too many drivers still aren’t paying attention.

"Even on my way home after work today, there's people that would not move over," he said.

Last year alone in Tennessee, TDOT reports, there were 2,432 work zone crashes. More than 600 people were hurt, and 16 lives were lost. This year, there have already been 35 crashes into TDOT equipment and vehicles, including HELP trucks.

"So people just slow down. If you can't move over, slow down. But if you can… all of the above need to slow down and scoot over," Chavarria said.

For Chavarria, wearing orange is how she shares her father’s story and reminds drivers that there is a person behind every cone.

"He was a lot more than a hazard or a delay in your morning commute."

This week, bridges and buildings across Tennessee are glowing orange. Every light is a reminder that one more moment of patience can save a life.

"One more reminder. What does it hurt? It's not going to hurt anyone. And what if it saves a life?" Chavarria said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.