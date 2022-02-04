Daughter wants answers after her mother dies after a house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department homicide unit detectives are assisting in the investigation of the death of Angela Shands, 60, following a fire at her home on Quail Court East — the cause of which has not been determined.

Nashville Fire Investigators were called to the scene after receiving reports that several men were seen running from the house. A short time later the upstairs bedroom was engulfed in flames.

"She loved kids. She loved anybody, anybody that were friends with us, with any of my daughters with my son; she welcomed them with open arms and never like she was always smiling," her daughter Gena Bradford said.

Bradford said no one ever had a mean thing to say about her mother Angela Shands.

"She didn't deserve this situation. She was a very good lady. She was a very good lady," Bradford said.

Shands was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center last night where she died.

Bradford said her mother was burned on 70% of her body.

The family is asking if Shands was killed, they want to know what her last minutes alive were like before she died.

"Was she begging or was she asleep? Do you know what she traumatized was? We'll never know those answers," Bradford said.

Not only did this family lose their matriarch, but those who lived with her also lost their home and possessions.

"Whether you know something you seen something please, we beg you please. She didn't deserve whatever the situation was. And I'm just begging."

The family says they really need is closure.

"We don't know anything, and we just we need some type of closure on her because she was the best lady in the world," Bradford said.

At this time, the Medical Examiner's Office has not determined cause of death, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Detectives are pursuing strong leads in identifying those who ran from the property. Anyone who may have seen them or know who they are is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

The family needs help replacing clothes for the grandchildren that were destroyed in the fire.

They need sizes 6x-7 girls and 8-10 girls. They also need kids 1 in shoes. If you are willing to help email NewsChannel 5 reporter Kelsey Gibbs.

There is also a GoFundMe to help with Shands' funeral expenses.

