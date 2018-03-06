David Briley Sworn In As Nashville Mayor

Metro Council President pro tem, Sheri Weiner was sworn in as Vice Mayor Tuesday evening just before Briley took the oath of office to become Nashville's eighth mayor.
Briley, 54, was elected Vice Mayor of Metropolitan Government in 2015. He previously served as an At-Large member of Metropolitan Council, 1999-2007.
He released the following statement ahead of being sworn in:
“This is a hard day for Nashville. Mayor Barry’s resignation will enable us to regain focus on the important work of our city. My pledge is simple: As mayor, I will begin work immediately with a sole focus on managing the city and making progress on community priorities. That work will be transparent and be conducted with every effort to restore public trust, and move our great city forward.”