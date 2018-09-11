David Williams Stepping Down As Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor, AD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - David Williams, Vanderbilt University’s first African American vice chancellor, has announced he’s stepping down to return to teaching.

Williams has been the vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and the athletics director for 15 years.

He originally planned to step down at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year, but agreed to extend his service as athletics director to help ensure a smooth transition.

The university said Williams will continue in his current roles until his successor is named and in place.

From there, Williams will then transition to a full-time, tenured professor of law at the Vanderbilt Law School – a position he has held along since he first joined the university faculty in 2000.

“Last year after spending over 25 years as a senior administrator at two major institutions of higher education – 18 of which were at Vanderbilt, I felt it was time to step away and return to my first love of teaching and let others enjoy these amazing administrative opportunities,” Williams said in a statement.

