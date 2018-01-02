Davidson Co. Officer Seriously Injured In Crash

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 6°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall asked the community for prayers after an officer was seriously hurt in a crash.
He said Joseph Gilmore was critically injured in a car accident, but no other details were released.
Asking for your prayers......DCSO Officer Joseph Gilmore has been critically injured in a car accident.....one of our family....one of the best.....#prayers pic.twitter.com/ARD50VkIxf— Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) January 2, 2018
Asking for your prayers......DCSO Officer Joseph Gilmore has been critically injured in a car accident.....one of our family....one of the best.....#prayers pic.twitter.com/ARD50VkIxf