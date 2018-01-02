Davidson Co. Officer Seriously Injured In Crash

9:47 PM, Jan 1, 2018
1 min ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall asked the community for prayers after an officer was seriously hurt in a crash.

He said Joseph Gilmore was critically injured in a car accident, but no other details were released.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top