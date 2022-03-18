Davidson County Circuit Court Judge candidate Luvell Glanton to be removed from primary ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Circuit Court Judge candidate Luvell Glanton will not be allowed to appear on an upcoming Democratic primary ballot because of his address.

The Davidson County Election Commission ruled Friday along party lines.

The reason for the three to two vote was because Glanton owns a home in Williamson County and he was vying for a Davidson County position.

Glanton claims he no longer lives there, but instead in his Nashville law office.

The residency challenge was brought by current Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones, who is under investigation for burying $100,000 dollars in his backyard to hide it from creditors.

If Judge Jones loses his seat because of that probe, Governor Bill Lee will appoint a replacement. Because of political alignment, the replacement would likely be Republican.

The primary is May 3rd.