Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith dies in sleep overnight

Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 04, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Philip E. Smith died in his sleep between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

The renowned Smith was elected to the Circuit Court bench in 2009, and he was one of two judges in Nashville who presided over family law, divorce and domestic issues.

Smith had recently been sworn in for a new term.

Governor Bill Lee will be tasked with appointing a replacement to fill Smith's seat.

