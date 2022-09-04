Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith dies in sleep overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Philip E. Smith died in his sleep between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

The renowned Smith was elected to the Circuit Court bench in 2009, and he was one of two judges in Nashville who presided over family law, divorce and domestic issues.

Smith had recently been sworn in for a new term.

The Nashville legal community suffered a tremendous loss last night. Rest In Peace Judge Philip Smith. Your legacy will live far beyond your years of service on the Bench. — District Attorney (@DavidsonCoDA) September 4, 2022

When I ask my friend, Judge Smith, to swear me in last week , I never imagined it would be one of his last official acts…..Prayers for the Smith family……RIP Judge Phil Smith. pic.twitter.com/JvDxeDIuTh — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) September 4, 2022

Governor Bill Lee will be tasked with appointing a replacement to fill Smith's seat.