Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts to retire at the end of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts has announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

Roberts' announcement came during the Davidson County Election Commission meeting on Monday. He stated that he is looking to retire from Metro at the end of December and that if the Election Commission hires someone before then, he'd be willing to stay on through December.

Roberts was hired in 2016. He had worked as deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education from 1999 to 2003 and assistant commissioner for finance and administration with the Tennessee Department of Human Services from 2003 to 2011.

