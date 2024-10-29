Davidson County inmates vote in 2024 election from jail Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Election Day is one week away.

While many will line up to cast their ballot next Tuesday, for people in jail access to a polling place is not as easy.

For inmates in Davidson County jails, October 29, 2024, was their election day.

"Several years ago we started an initiative with the election commission and the mayor's office to try to increase education and awareness within the inmate population," said Jon Adams, Davidson County Sheriff's Office Director of Communications.

Voting may not be top of mind for people in jail, but it is a right guaranteed for many.

"A lot of our inmates are pre-trial misdemeanor, pre-trial felony or misdemeanor, or convicted as a misdemeanor only which makes them still eligible to vote in the state of Tennessee," Adams said.

Tuesday across four different jails in Davidson County around 70 inmates cast their ballots.

According to Adams, it's an option some didn't even know was possible.

"It's people that may not have been educated on the process, because of incarceration, or may have not even known they were able to vote because they were in jail," Adams said.

Here's how it works, two members from the Davidson County Election Commission bring a mail-in ballot to the jail.

After the inmates fill them out and seal their envelopes, those officials mail them.

Adams said this year participation skyrocketed.

A possible reason for that, the sheriff's office created a new position this past summer staffed with a worker from the election commission.

"Our person that we brought over from the election commission literally went door to door throughout all of our jails and asked inmates if they were interested in voting," Adams said.

While 70 votes may not make a huge difference in election results, especially with 2,200 people in Davidson County's jails, Adams said access to voting is important for everyone who has the right to participate in the process.

"I think it sends a great message that despite being incarcerated currently, these folks are coming down, doing their civic duty getting the vote out and letting their voices be heard," Adams said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.