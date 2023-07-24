Davidson County Juvenile Court gives out free shoes to children returning to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Juvenile Court system is known for enforcing the law, but now they are trying a new path to help kids put their best foot forward to start the school year.

They're holding a Sneaker Bash to give away brand-new shoes.

Judge Sheila Calloway of the Juvenile Court said she recognized that many kids in the area live below the poverty line and may lack the necessary resources to start school on a positive note, so the county court system put this together to make a difference. Parents say they're grateful for this support as they plan out back-to-school shopping lists.

The event is today at 101 University Court throughout the day. A specific time wasn't mentioned in the announcement.

This event is aimed at gifting children in the Napier and University Court communities. Not only can children get new shoes, but they will also be able to receive free haircuts, nail services, school supplies, and a fun time with others in their neighborhood.

“If they feel good about stepping into school on their first day in those new pair shoes then their year will start off great,” said the Community Outreach Coordinator for Juvenile Court, Tangula Wilcox.

If you want to contribute you can still donate shoes of all types by dropping them off at the Juvenile Court.