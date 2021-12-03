Watch
Davidson County redistricting: Metro Planning releases updated proposal map

Metro Planning Department
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:16:22-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Planning Department released a third proposal map as Davidson County's redistricting process continues.

"Proposal C" was created following feedback from the community, Metro Council and the Metro School Board.

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 3.17.25 PM.png
The two maps show proposal B on the left and proposal C on the right.

The public can submit comments on the proposal via email, in person or by filling out an online survey until Tuesday, December 7 at 3 p.m. The planning department will host a review session that day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Planning staff will then begin the adoption process, which includes making amendments to the maps that will be reviewed by Metro Planning Commission. The maps will then be recommended to Metro Council for adoption.

If Metro Council rejects the recommendation, the map will then go to a referendum.

Metro's Planning Department released a video explaining the process, which can be viewed by clicking here.

Elected officials will continue to represent their districts until the next Metro Council election in August 2023.

