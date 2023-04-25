Davidson County Sheriff wants The Covenant School shooter's manifesto released. Here's why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six people were murdered — three of them children — in The Covenant School shooting.

The killer is dead, too. But what about motive? That's a question that could be answered for the public by the release of the so-called manifesto.

"I think the manifesto needs to be released ASAP," Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said. "I think it would help. I don't see any reason for it to be private any longer in my opinion."

Hall said he wants answers.

"Because we all want to know why," Hall said. "That's my whole life trying to figure out why people do what they do."

Investigators confiscated hard drives and handwritten journals from the home of The Covenant School shooter. The contents remain a mystery though TBI Director David Rausch did share some details at a recent sheriffs' association meeting:

That the killer did not write of specific political, religious or social issues.

And the primary focus in the writings was idolizing those who had committed prior school shootings

Hall said the shooter clearly had issues going on. But what were they? In this information vacuum, Sheriff Hall said speculation has run wild, and that releasing the details would answer questions.

"I believe the public interest to know that would help ease some of the rumors," Hall said. "Ease the blame game that's going on. You have to weigh that with the benefits of keeping that out of the public's eye."

Sheriff Hall concedes there may be some details that simply are not appropriate to release. But beyond that investigators should be as transparent as possible about what led to a shooting that claimed six lives.

Metro police told NewsChannel 5 that the investigation into the Covenant shooting remains open, reviewing a significant amount of written material. They have not said if the writings will or will not be released. And there is no timetable for when that decision will be made.