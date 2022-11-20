Watch Now
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol

WTVF
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 20, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ever wondered how the state of Tennessee finds a Christmas tree to display at the capitol? Sometimes, the state scouts out a tree, but this year, a Nashville family approached them.

Now, for the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.

Joe and Suzie Barry first planted the tree in their front yard 20 years ago to celebrate the birth of their only child, Sarah.

As Sarah grew, so did the tree.

Later this academic year, Sarah will graduate from college and likely move out for good, so Joe and Suzie decided to donate the tree for everyone to enjoy.

"I think we just bought it to watch both of them grow. I don't know if in the back of our minds we thought, 'one day when it gets tall enough, it will become a Christmas tree for everyone' — it's just been a sweet thing," Suzie said.

picking tennessee state christmas tree for the capitol
loading capitol christmas tree onto truck for transport

"I got a little teary-eyed, I must say," said Suzie. "Sad, but happy — happy that he's fulfilling his destiny."

The official lighting of the Capitol tree will happen on November 28.

