Davy Crockett film in production in Middle Tennessee, most of crew made up of Tennesseans

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A name you know well is having his story told in a film shooting in Middle Tennessee right now. The filmmakers say there's a reason why they wanted to make the movie here and employ a mostly-Tennessee crew.

Work was underway Friday in Kingston Springs. Crew members worked hard to prepare to shoot a scene for the upcoming film, Savage Lands. It's a story with deep ties to this state. Actor William Moseley is playing Davy Crockett.

"I want this film to be an action/adventure, swashbuckling Crockett," Moseley smiled.

"It's a movie that begins with Davy's break with Andrew Jackson," said producer Michael Mailer. "[Crockett] was opposed to the Indian Removal Act. He's a great American hero, and I think it's a good time to revisit his story."

"The First Nation characters in our story are represented as equals," said director Derek Purvis.

"Here, you can see a trapper coat," said costume designer Susanna Puisto, grabbing things off of a rack. "We got them in multiples because we have a lot of stunts."

Puisto said a project like this demands a certain authenticity.

"We've got the First Nations guys," she continued, showing another set of costumes. "We've got the chaps with lovely details. There's a lot of amazing leathers that they wear."

The crew believes something else contributing to authenticity is making the film in Tennessee.

"If we'd been filming in, say, New Zealand or South Africa, I wouldn't be able to connect in the same way as being in Tennessee where Davy Crockett lived and where he's very well known," said Moseley.

"This was his home," Purvis added. "This is where he was created as a legend and raised as a child."

Purvis himself is a Tennessee-based director. He said more than 80% of his more than 115-person crew is based in the state as well.

"This team has been unbelievably good," he said.

"It's a true honor to work with people from Tennessee, to use a crew from Tennessee," Moseley added.

Once completed, Savage Lands will be pitched to major streaming services. The hope is for a warm reception, one in which the crew can get back together and continue making Crockett films and series.

"We hope to do all that here in Tennessee," said Purvis.

"I hope familiarity doesn't breed contempt, so I hope people like seeing me here," laughed Moseley. "Tennessee is absolutely beautiful. I'm honored to be here. The people are kind. They're warm. They've welcomed me in. I truly hope that people will sit down and say, 'they got the spirit of Davy Crockett.'"

Purvis also told us that production is feeling some effects of inflation. They're selling merchandise on the film's site, with the money going to support the production. You can find that site here.