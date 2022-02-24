Day 1 of Nashville Predators' Winter Park canceled due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first day of Bridgestone Winter Park has been canceled due to weather concerns.

Heavy rain is expected to fall in Nashville on Thursday, bringing a threat of flooding to the region. A flood watch has been issued for much of the area.

The Nashville Predators planned a three-day, family-friendly Winter Park to celebrate the Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium this Saturday. Instead, the Winter Park will now be held only on Friday and Saturday.

Performances by Cody Parks and the Dirty South will be moved inside Bridgestone Arena. On Wednesday, the Preds will also celebrate Pekka Rinne's retirement with a ceremony at 6 p.m.

Winter Park will be held in Nashville's Walk of Fame Park on February 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on February 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the Preds website for more information on the event.