'Day of rage' reaction: Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville reminds community to be 'vigilant'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville said it was in constant contact with law enforcement as the terrorist group Hamas used social media to call for a "day of rage."

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said there wasn't a direct threat to Nashville, but that they would coordinate with the Jewish community as war rages in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel. A former Hamas leader called for a day where those around the world would demonstrate their anger and ire at the Jewish community in light of the war.

"Our police department — in conjunction with our partners locally and nationally — continues to stay abreast of the evolving violence in the Middle East," Drake said. "While we know of no credible threat to our city, we remain in close contact with leaders of Nashville's Jewish houses of worship and institutions. We are providing an increased presence and extra patrols in those areas. As always, we urge community members to be aware of their surroundings. If you see something suspicious or concerning, please say something to law enforcement."

Leaders of the federation Dan Horwitz and Leslie Kirby said the threats are emotional terrorism for the community.

"This form of emotional terrorism is meant to deter us from daily routines, activities and adversely affect emotional stability," Horwitz and Kirby wrote. "Rest assured we are in constant communication with state, local, and federal law enforcement officials regarding the tracking of credible threats. At this time, there are no known credible local threats. However, we encourage diligence and vigilance in terms of monitoring your personal safety."

Kirby and Horwitz provided tips for the Jewish community:

• Resist re-posting tweets, messages, pictures

• Utilize the reporting form on the Jewish Federation’s website

• Increase individual situational awareness

• Go about your daily routine but with increased vigilance