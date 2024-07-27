Daybreak Arts celebrates 10 years after giving $90K to homeless community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a decade of nonprofit work, Daybreak Arts will celebrate its ability to help the homeless community with studio space.

Since they started their missing, the group has been able to provide $90,000 in funding to those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurities.

This weekend, you can celebrate them with a coffee bar, poetry slam, music, an auction and karaoke.

How to participate

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Daybreak Arts and DRKMTTR at 1207 Dickerson Pike | 1111 Dickerson Pike

You can register here.