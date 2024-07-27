Watch Now
Daybreak Arts celebrates 10 years after giving $90K to homeless community

Daybreak Arts is celebrating its 10th year of being able to help homeless artists in Nashville with studio space.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a decade of nonprofit work, Daybreak Arts will celebrate its ability to help the homeless community with studio space.

Since they started their missing, the group has been able to provide $90,000 in funding to those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurities.

This weekend, you can celebrate them with a coffee bar, poetry slam, music, an auction and karaoke.

How to participate

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Daybreak Arts and DRKMTTR at 1207 Dickerson Pike | 1111 Dickerson Pike

You can register here.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

