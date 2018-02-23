Daybreaker Nashville Throwing Early-Morning Dance Parties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Are you a morning person? A new Nashville dance movement wants you to be! It's called Daybreaker, and while it may look like a rave, these early morning "daybreakers" are sober and amped on nothing more than coffee and good vibes.
"We are an early-morning dance movement. We are in 22 cities across the world. We do yoga or some form of fitness for an hour and then we dance for two hours with reckless abandon and send people off to work," said Liz Baker, a Daybreaker Nashville producer.
She said before you knock it, get up and try it.
"Often we're like 'What were you doing last Wednesday at this time? You were probably sleeping so why not try something new,'" she said. "We started in New York City. We started trying to change the club scene, flip it on its head."
That means no bouncers, no attitude, just fun and fitness. The Daybrakers are relatively new to Nashville but hope Music City embraces the idea.
